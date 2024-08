Ear, nose & throat

Piplartine counteracts antibiotic-induced hearing loss

Piplartine, also called piperlongumine, had protective effects against hearing loss induced by aminoglycoside antibiotics in zebrafish and mouse models of kanamycin-induced hair cell loss. Kanamycin is a member of the aminoglycosides, a group of antibiotics that have broad-spectrum activity against gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug resistant strains.