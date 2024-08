Genetic/congenital

Kano Therapeutics secures $5M seed funding

Kano Therapeutics Inc. announced it has secured $5 million in seed funding, bringing its total funding to date to $7.1 million. The company plans to use the funding to begin internal pipeline development of ex vivo genetic medicines based on kilobase gene insertion, expand its existing therapeutic collaborations to initiate externally driven preclinical programs, and scale its production capacity.