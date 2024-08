Cancer

Aligos Therapeutics presents new PD-1/PD-L1 interaction inhibitors

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. has described programmed cell death 1 (PDCD1; PD-1; CD279)/PD-1 ligand 1 (PD-L1; CD274) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) and hepatitis B.