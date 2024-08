Index insights

BioWorld Cancer Index drops overall; Blueprint, TG catapulted in Q1

The BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) finished July down 3.94% for the year, maintaining its downward trend after reaching a high of 11.07% at the end of February and closing in March with a 3.92% gain. In comparison, the BCI underperformed the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which climbed 10.82%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which posted an 8.37% increase over the first seven months of the year.