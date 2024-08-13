BioWorld - Tuesday, August 13, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

ARS wins FDA nod for needle-free Neffy in allergic reactions

Aug. 12, 2024
By Jennifer Boggs
No Comments
Executives of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. are anticipating a quick switch for severe allergy patients following the U.S. FDA approval of Neffy (epinephrine nasal spray 2 mg), marking the first needle-free treatment option.
BioWorld Regulatory Immune Small molecule U.S. FDA