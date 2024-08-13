BioWorld - Tuesday, August 13, 2024
US HHS wins another round; associational standing questioned

Aug. 12, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
In turning the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) one initial defeat into a victory, a federal district court handed HHS a 7-0 record in getting constitutional challenges to Medicare price negotiations dismissed.
