Cancer

Cidara’s CBO-421 receives IND clearance

Aug. 14, 2024
Cidara Therapeutics Inc. announced in its Q2 filing that it received IND clearance for its drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapy CBO-421 in July of 2024.
