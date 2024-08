Cancer

Medigene announces collaboration, pipeline news

Medigene AG has provided a pipeline update in its half-year report for the first half of 2024. The company, which develops T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, confirmed for following positive EU and U.S. preliminary regulatory interactions, is on track for filing an IND in Q3 and a CTA in Q4 of 2024 for its lead candidate MDG-1015.