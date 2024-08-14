BioWorld - Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical patents WRN inhibitors

Aug. 14, 2024
No Comments
Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical Ltd. has discovered Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents