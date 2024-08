Infection

Chinese researchers present aromatic acetylene derivatives as antibacterials

Scientists from Shanghai Aryl Pharmtech Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have identified UDP-3-O-(R-3-hydroxymyristoyl)-N-acetylglucosamine deacetylase (LpxC) (bacterial) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment gram-negative bacterial infections.