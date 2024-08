Respiratory

Reistone Biopharma discovers PDE4 inhibitors

Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd. has described phosphodiesterase PDE4B1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, atopic dermatitis, overactive bladder, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and urticaria, among others.