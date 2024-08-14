BioWorld - Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Yarrow Therapeutics synthesizes ecteinascidin derivative ADCs

Aug. 14, 2024
No Comments
Yarrow Therapeutics Inc. has divulged antibody-drug conjugates comprising antibody or antigen binding fragments covalently linked to ecteinascidin derivatives through linkers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Patents