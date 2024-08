Neurology/psychiatric

Presenilin mutations kill neurons, no amyloid-β required

Scientists at Harvard Medical School have shown that in mice lacking amyloid beta (Aβ), the fundamental hallmark of Alzheimer's disease (AD), neurons died from the effect of the most harmful mutation of this neurodegenerative disease. They showed that presenilin (PS) could be behind the origin of the disease without the need for Aβ. They maintain that it is time to update theories and redirect efforts.