BioWorld - Friday, August 16, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Arrowhead takes aim at obesity

Aug. 16, 2024
No Comments
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its plans to advance its RNAi drug candidates ARO-INHBE and ARO-ALK7 into clinical trials for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases.
BioWorld Science RNA Endocrine/metabolic RNAi