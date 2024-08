Neurology/psychiatric

Abata gets equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb

Abata Therapeutics Inc. announced it has received an equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb to support the development of its Treg cell therapy products. Their investment supports Abata's continued advancement into the clinic, with trial initiation imminent for ABA-101 in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). Abata obtained FDA clearance for a first-in-human study of ABA-101 in patients with MS in July.