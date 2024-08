Cancer

Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical describes new PROTACs for cancer

Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) comprising a cereblon E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety coupled to tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 11 (PTPN11; PTP-2C; SHP-2) targeting agents through linkers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.