Nephrology

Shanghai Micurx Pharmaceutical identifies peptide-drug conjugates for renal diseases

Shanghai Micurx Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has discovered peptide-drug conjugates consisting of peptide-targeting kidney cells covalently linked to anti-inflammatory or immunomodulating or nephron-protective drugs through linkers reported to be useful for the treatment of acute kidney injury, nephritis, chronic kidney disease, chronic glomerulonephritis, diabetic nephropathy and systemic lupus erythematosus, among others.