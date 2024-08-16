BioWorld - Friday, August 16, 2024
Nephrology

Shanghai Micurx Pharmaceutical identifies peptide-drug conjugates for renal diseases

Aug. 16, 2024
Shanghai Micurx Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has discovered peptide-drug conjugates consisting of peptide-targeting kidney cells covalently linked to anti-inflammatory or immunomodulating or nephron-protective drugs through linkers reported to be useful for the treatment of acute kidney injury, nephritis, chronic kidney disease, chronic glomerulonephritis, diabetic nephropathy and systemic lupus erythematosus, among others.
