Neurology/psychiatric

New TRPC5 antagonists disclosed in Shenzhen Crystalo Biopharma Technology patent

Shenzhen Crystalo Biopharma Technology Co. Ltd. has divulged short transient receptor potential channel 5 (TRPC5) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, diabetic nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.