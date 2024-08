FDA approves Vericel’s Maci for knee cartilage defects

Vericel Corp.’s Maci for repairing cartilage defects in the knee has been approved by the U.S. FDA via a supplemental biologics license application. Using a patient’s own cells cultured on a porcine collagen membrane, Maci Arthro is delivered arthroscopically and allows for repair of knee cartilage defects up to 4 cm2.