Insulet’s Omnipod 5 FDA cleared for type 2 diabetes patients
Aug. 27, 2024
By
Holland Johnson
Insulet Corp.’s Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system has been cleared by the US FDA for the indication of type 2 diabetes, making it the first automated insulin delivery system cleared for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes management.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Diabetes
Continuous glucose monitor (CGM)
U.S.
FDA
PMA