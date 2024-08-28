BioWorld - Wednesday, August 28, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Insulet’s Omnipod 5 FDA cleared for type 2 diabetes patients

Aug. 27, 2024
By Holland Johnson
No Comments
Insulet Corp.’s Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system has been cleared by the US FDA for the indication of type 2 diabetes, making it the first automated insulin delivery system cleared for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes management.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Diabetes Continuous glucose monitor (CGM) U.S. FDA PMA