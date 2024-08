Nanox software cleared for coronary artery calcification measurement

The clearance by the U.S. FDA of Healthccsng V2.0, an artificial intelligence cardiac solution developed by Nano-x Imaging Ltd.’s (Nanox) subsidiary, Nanox.AI, is highly “significant” for the company and will offer “substantial” benefits to cardiology departments by significantly enhancing the detection of coronary artery calcification, Erez Meltzer, Nanox CEO told BioWorld.