Inari updates labels for Clottriever XL devices

Aug. 27, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA recently announced that Inari Medical Inc. issued a recall that corrects the instructions for use for roughly 2,500 units of the Clottriever XL catheter due to reports of device entrapment in the lung.
