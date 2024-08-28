BioWorld - Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Asia med-tech stocks rise as WHO moves to contain mpox outbreak

Aug. 27, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shares of Chinese and South Korean med-tech companies continued to rise after the World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern Aug. 14 after recent outbreaks.
