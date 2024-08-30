BioWorld - Friday, August 30, 2024
Patents

Software for designing personalized angioplasty balloons, stents

Aug. 30, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from the University of Arkansas have filed for protection of their development of systems and methods to aid angioplasty procedures in coronary artery bifurcations, where a major artery splits into smaller blood vessels.
