Alzamend phase II with ‘new’ lithium: PTSD near critical Mass?

A week after the U.S. FDA spurned Lykos Therapeutics Inc.’s bid for approval of a therapy in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDQ:ALZN) zoomed upward on more news in the indication with a next-generation, cocrystal lithium compound AL-001. Atlanta-based Alzamend’s stock closed Aug. 19 at $5.85, up $3.82, or 188%.