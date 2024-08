Neurology/psychiatric

Roche details irreversible oral AEP inhibitor for neurodegenerative diseases at ACS meeting

At the ongoing meeting of the American Chemical Society in Denver, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. has reported the discovery of an orally available and brain-penetrant irreversible asparagine-specific endopeptidase (AEP) inhibitor, RO-7542742, for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.