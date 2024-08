Endocrine/metabolic

IGC Pharma identifies IGC-1A as potential GLP-1 agonist

IGC Pharma Inc. has used its artificial intelligence (AI) modeling to identify the company’s proprietary molecule, IGC-1A, as a potential GLP-1 agonist. The company’s AI model compared IGC-1A and IGC-1C to established drugs such as Ozempic (semaglutide), tirzepatide, retatrutide and metformin, among others, and indicated that they could become effective options for metabolic disorders.