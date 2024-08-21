BioWorld - Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

DDX10 deletion promotes CRC cell apoptosis through ATG10-driven autophagy

Aug. 21, 2024
No Comments
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is rated as the second most deadly cancer after lung cancer. Identifying new mechanisms responsible for CRC pathogenesis is crucial for the development of new therapies.
BioWorld Science Cancer