Cancer

Halda’s RIPTAC therapeutics offer novel mechanism to treat prostate cancer

In a presentation at the American Chemical Society meeting, Halda Therapeutics Inc. described its androgen receptor (AR)-targeting RIPTAC (regulated induced proximity targeting chimera) therapeutics as a new class of heterofunctional small molecules designed to selectively kill cancer cells that express tumor-specific targeting protein (TIP) into a stable intracellular ternary complex with a protein essential for cell survival for the treatment of prostate cancer.