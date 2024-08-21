BioWorld - Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Infection

Rockefeller University patents new PL-PRO inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2

Aug. 21, 2024
No Comments
Rockefeller University has disclosed non-structural protein 3 (nsp3; PL-PRO) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
