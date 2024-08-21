BioWorld - Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Takeda Pharmaceutical divulges new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

Aug. 21, 2024
No Comments
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease (NOMID/CINCA), Muckle-Wells syndrome, familial cold autoinflammatory syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and prion disease.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents