TYK Medicines raises $74M in HKEX IPO to launch EGFR inhibitor

TYK Medicines Inc. made a strong debut on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE), raising HK$579 million (US$74.32 million) to commercialize its lead compound, EGFR inhibitor TY-9591, now in pivotal trials in patients with EGFR mutation-positive lung cancer.