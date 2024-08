Huadong gets China rights to Imbiologics’ Oxtima program for ₩430B

Imbiologics Inc. scored a potential ₩430 billion (US$315.5 million) deal with China’s Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for Oxtima, an autoimmune disease program with two assets co-developed by Seoul, South Korea-based HK Inno.N Corp.