Dermr could displace skin biopsies with microneedle patch

Skin biopsies could be a thing of the past thanks to the development of a new non-invasive microneedle patch to pre-screen for skin cancer. Dermr Health Solutions Pty Ltd. founder and CEO Stefan Mazy told BioWorld that the fledgling genomics startup company is pushing the boundaries of science with its Dermr patch that quickly and painlessly extracts live skin cells in 15 seconds, drastically cutting the time and discomfort associated with traditional biopsy procedures.