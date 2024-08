Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals July 2024

July FDA approvals target Alzheimer's, myeloma and wet AMD

The U.S. FDA approved 17 drugs in July, down from 28 in June, which marked the third-highest month in BioWorld’s records. On average, the FDA approved approximately nearly 19 drugs per month so far in 2024, compared to 16 per month in 2023, 12.5 per month in 2022, and 17 per month in both 2021 and 2020.