A Bridgebio not far: PDUFA looms for acoramidis, firm keeps busy

As Bridgebio Pharma Inc. awaits word from the U.S. FDA regarding the small-molecule transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer acoramidis for TTR-mediated amyloidosis cardiomyopathy, the firm closely followed this week’s headline about another spinout with news that the Palo Alto, Calif.-based company has signed a joint research pact with Hitgen Ltd., of Chengdu, China.