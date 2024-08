Index insights

Vutrisiran phase III boosts Alnylam; biopharma index outperforms

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index climbed 16.31% by the end of July, continuing its lead over both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which rose 10.82%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, up 8.37%. This follows an 8.15% gain in the BBI at the close of May, marking a strong performance throughout 2024.