Infection

Potential candidate against multidrug-resistant pathogen divulged

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is one of the main causes of both community-acquired and hospital-acquired infections and has become resistant to almost all known available antibiotics. Researchers from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and collaborators reported on a new series of indole-benzosulfonamide oleanolic acid derivatives with the potential to be used against multidrug-resistant bacteria.