Neurology/psychiatric

Immpact Bio’s CD19/CD20 bispecific CAR T-cell therapy obtains IND clearance for MS

Immpact Bio USA Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for IMPT-514, a CD19/CD20 bispecific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). A phase I trial will focus on patients who have suboptimal disease control despite prior treatment with high efficacy disease-modifying therapies in all forms of MS.