BioWorld - Thursday, August 22, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Zymedi patents new KARS/LR interaction inhibitors

Aug. 22, 2024
No Comments
Zymedi Co. Ltd. has disclosed lysyl-tRNA synthetase (KARS)/laminin receptor (LR) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer metastasis, autoimmune disease, inflammatory disorders, fibrosis and cardiovascular disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents