Thursday, August 22, 2024
Cancer

Shanghai Kygent Pharmaceutical describes new DNMT1 inhibitors

Aug. 22, 2024
Shanghai Kygent Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents