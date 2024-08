Aging

Discovery of new age-related epithelial cells sheds light on aging in the thymus

Researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI) in Melbourne have discovered new cells that drive the aging process in the thymus that could unlock a way to restore function and prevent immunity from waning as we age. The thymus is the first organ in the body to shrink as people age. As this happens, the T-cell growth areas in the thymus are replaced with fatty tissue, diminishing T-cell production and contributing to a weakened immune system.