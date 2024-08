Neurology/psychiatric

IGC Pharma’s IGC-1C shown to target tau protein and GLP-1 receptor

IGC Pharma Inc. has reported preclinical research demonstrating the therapeutic potential of IGC-1C, a cyclic dipeptide-based small-molecule modulator, in neurodegenerative disease due to its modulation of tau protein, which is involved in the formation of neurofibrillary tangles, a key hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.