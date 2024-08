HIV/AIDS

DOT1L/H3K79me2 recruits DCAF1 to establish a negative feedback loop restricting HIV-1 reactivation

In mammals, the disruptor of telomeric silencing 1-like (DOT1L) is the only methyltransferase that catalyzes the mono-, di- and tri-methylation of histone H3 at lysine 79 (H3K79). The DOT1L/H3K79me is involved in several relevant physiological and pathological mechanisms, including several viral infections.