Musculoskeletal

Mwyngil Therapeutics divulges new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

Mwyngil Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized compounds acting as NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of arthritis, nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH), osteoporosis, hypertension, inflammation, SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19), autoimmune disease and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.