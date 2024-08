Neurology/psychiatric

New NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors disclosed in Daiichi Sankyo patent

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. has divulged compounds acting as NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammation, major depression, multiple sclerosis, multiple system atrophy, schizophrenia, autoimmune disease, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, among others.