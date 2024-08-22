BioWorld - Thursday, August 22, 2024
US FDA approves J&J’s Rybrevant-Lazcluze combo for lung cancer

Aug. 21, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
The U.S. FDA approved Janssen Biotech Inc.’s Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) plus a new oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor called Lazcluze (lazertinib) as a first-line combination treatment to treat select non-small-cell lung cancers.
