Adcendo licenses Multitude’s phase I-ready ADC for $1B+

Adcendo ApS has inked a deal with Multitude Therapeutics Inc. and is licensing Multitude’s phase I-ready antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), ADCE-T02, which targets tissue factor. Under the deal, Copenhagen, Denmark-based Adcendo gains exclusive development and commercialization rights for the ADC globally, excluding greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) where Multitude retains all rights.