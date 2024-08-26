BioWorld - Monday, August 26, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Invenra’s bispecific antibody awarded US orphan drug designation for neuroblastoma

Aug. 26, 2024
No Comments
Invenra Inc.’s bispecific antibody, INV-724, developed for the treatment of neuroblastoma, has been awarded orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations by the FDA.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Bispecific antibody Immuno-oncology FDA Orphan drug