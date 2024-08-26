BioWorld - Monday, August 26, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Hematologic

Targeting PGC-1α as therapeutic strategy against sickle cell disease

Aug. 26, 2024
No Comments
Recent studies have shown that up-regulation of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ coactivator-1α (PGC-1α) was able to induce fetal hemoglobin synthesis in human primary erythroblasts.
BioWorld Science Hematologic